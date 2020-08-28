https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/28/shouldve-called-jared-kushner-barack-obama-reportedly-told-lebron-james-to-resume-the-playoffs/

ROFL!

A new report out in The Athletic says NBA players, including LeBron James, reached out to former President Barack Obama and he told them to resume playing, but with a plan:

And that plan, as we told you, was to open up arenas for in-person voting, which may not even be feasible:

Maybe LeBron should’ve “called Jared Kushner” instead?

Thanks, Obama:

“He’s a one man progressive movement wrecking ball”:

Barack Obama is not a wartime consigliere?

“I am so over this style of politics”:

In other words, President Obama just wanted to get back to watch the games?

Or maybe they’re thinking about their puppetmasters in China?

Either way, it’s freaking hilarious.

