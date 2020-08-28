https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/pure-evil-not-one-democrat-condemns-vicious-attacks-rnc-attendees-including-assaults-lawmakers-sitting-senator-wounded-warrior/

President Trump spoke out against violence, looting and anarchy by the violent left during his RNC speech tonight.

Then immediately following his speech the left swarmed, harassed and attacked Trump supporters leaving the speech to their get to their cars.

Thousands of violent leftists filled the streets and attacked RNC attendees.

Once again Washington DC Mayor Bowser did not condemn the violence in her city on Friday.

She did lash out at Mitch McConnell.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Violent Black Lives Matter Mob Attacks Sen. Rand Paul as He Leaves RNC in DC

Not one Democrat condemned the attacks on Senator Rand Paul and HIS WIFE, Republican women, gay Republicans, State Rep. Vernon Jones and disabled veteran and Rep. Brian Mast.

Not one Democrat condemned this.

Their silence gives consent.

In fact, according to Lou Dobbs, NOT ONE Democrat spoke out against the mass violence and attacks on Republicans following the president’s speech in Washington DC.

