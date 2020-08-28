https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/six-mayors-iron-range-minnesota-historically-democrat-stronghold-endorse-donald-j-trump-president/

Following the historic RNC 2020 Convention six Democrat mayors in Minnesota’s Iron Range today endorsed President Donald J. Trump for president.

There was a massive crowd waiting for Vice President Mike Pence on Friday on his visit to Minnesota.

Donald J. Trump campaign reported:

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris embrace the socialist agenda of the radical left, Democrats and Democrat communities across America are abandoning their party’s nominee and embracing President Donald J. Trump. As Vice President Pence travels to Duluth, Minnesota today, he promises that the Trump Administration will make every American more prosperous and secure. Voters across the country understand that we need a strong leader like President Trump to rebuild our country. Whether it be leaders in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party or Mayors from Democrat strongholds, today’s endorsements from Minnesota’s Iron Range highlight the growing support for President Trump’s re-election campaign.

The letter from Mayor Larry Cuffe of Virginia, Minnesota, Mayor John Champa of Chisholm, Minnesota, Mayor Chuck Novak of Ely, Minnesota, Mayor Chris Swanson of Two Harbors, Minnesota, Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth, Minnesota, and Mayor Andrea Zupancich of Babbitt, Minnesota reads:

“Lifelong politicians like Joe Biden are out of touch with the working class, out of touch with what the country needs, and out of touch with those of us here on the Iron Range and in small towns like ours across our nation. In this election, there is a lot at stake, but the biggest risk is our jobs, our economy, and our way of life. President Trump delivered the best economy in our nation’s history, and President Trump will deliver for us again. He will continue to fight for every American, regardless of party affiliation and continue to stand up for the working class.”