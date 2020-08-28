https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/4849269/

Along strict party lines, the Democratic-majority Virginia General Assembly has advanced a bill that would allow an assault against a law enforcement officer to be a misdemeanor if the officer is not hurt.

The Virginia Senate voted 21-15 on Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 5032, WSLS-TV reported.

The bill was approved despite the strong objection of Republicans who argue it disrespects police at a time when they are the targets of nationwide protests.

The measure now heads to the House of Delegates, where Democrats are also in the majority.

TRENDING: High-profile lawyer vows ‘justice’ for Kyle Rittenhouse

The law would eliminate “the mandatory minimum term of confinement for an assault and battery committed against a judge; magistrate; law-enforcement officer; correctional officer; person directly involved in the care, treatment, or supervision of inmates; firefighter; or volunteer firefighter or any emergency medical services personnel and provides that such crime can no longer be committed as a simple assault and must result in a bodily injury.”

The bill also removes a mandatory minimum six-month jail sentence for assaulting a police officer.

Democratic state Sen. Scott Surovell, who proposed the bill, argued that about 70% of cases involve no injury to the officer, reported WTKR-TV.

“They involve slight contact. They shouldn’t be felonies,” he said.

Democrats said serious cases would still be felonies, WTKR reported.

“We’ve got to be smart about felonies. We can’t just be handing these things out like candy,” said Demoratic state Sen. David Marsden.

Republicans were outraged about the timing.

“What in the world are we doing here? Have you watched television for the last couple of weeks? Have you seen what police are going through? Have you seen the attacks on our police officers?” said Republican state Sen. John Cosgrove.

Republican state Sen. Tommy Norment, WTKR reported, said it “is creating a perception among law enforcement that we are backing up and diminishing the consequences.”

Democrats have promised to pass a series of law enforcement reforms during the current special session. Another controversial bill that would make it easier to sue police has been tabled by a by a Senate committee for further study.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

