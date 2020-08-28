https://www.theblaze.com/news/cop-dragged-2000-feet-shoots-dwi-suspect

The Maryland State Police say a state trooper fatally shot a DWI suspect after the suspect dragged the officer more than 2,000 feet down a Maryland highway on Friday morning.

The incident took place on Interstate 95 in Howard County.

What are the details?

According to the Shore News Beacon, the unidentified state trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hispanic male’s vehicle just after 2 a.m. Friday after allegedly seeing the driver weaving across several lanes of highway.

The vehicle — a red Ford Escape — reportedly pulled over on the highway’s right shoulder as the responding officer called for backup. When a backup trooper arrived on the scene, he approached the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to WJZ-TV, the suspect was identified on Friday as 36-year-old Julio Cesar Moran-Ruiz of Baltimore.

The two officers, flanking the vehicle, attempted to speak to the reportedly impaired driver, who allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle. One of the troopers then reportedly attempted to reach into the vehicle and remove the driver’s keys. The suspect, however, punched the gas pedal and attempted to flee the scene, dragging the trooper more than 2,000 feet down the highway.

Reports say that the trooper demanded Moran-Ruiz stop the vehicle, but he reportedly refused. After several demands, the trooper then reportedly fired his service weapon at the driver and was thrown from the vehicle into the interstate’s central median.

Emergency service personnel pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

Anything else?

Upon investigation, authorities discovered several alcohol containers inside Moran-Ruiz’s vehicle, as well as a machete underneath the driver’s seat.

The unnamed trooper was taken to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for his treatment of his injuries. Both troopers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

