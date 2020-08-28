https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/28/take-sooo-many-seats-dan-rather-aka-the-godfather-of-fake-news-bragging-about-fact-checking-the-rnc-blows-up-in-his-face/

Dan Rather wants people to believe he’s a ‘fact-checker.’

You know, someone reliable who presents facts without any sort of bias or agenda.

As a fact checker, where do you begin? I am being serious. I really don’t know where one starts. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 28, 2020

Nice try, Dan … but no.

All the no.

You? You don’t. You don’t begin. You’re a disgraced liar who used forged, fake documents to smear a candidate and attempt to interfere in an election, in case the kids are too young to have heard about it. Shut up, Dan. Sit down. — Add your name (@corrcomm) August 28, 2020

Disgraced liar who faked documents.

Fake News OG weighs in. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 28, 2020

Godfather, thank you very much.

What do you know about checking? I am being serious. pic.twitter.com/GTTDlSZU74 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 28, 2020

Well you could go all the way back to the stories you made up about Bush and fact check those. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) August 28, 2020

This has to be a parody account — Demon Fire Lord Elf Unleashed™ of Florida (@TheRogue_Elf) August 28, 2020

Can we start with 2004? pic.twitter.com/zH6gcEHeeo — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) August 28, 2020

Disgraced by Dan Rather.

You should probably sit out discussions about fact checking — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) August 28, 2020

Start with the Killian documents. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 28, 2020

This went well, Dan.

