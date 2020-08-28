https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/514163-teen-suspect-in-kenosha-shooting-called-friend-to-say-he-killed-someone

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, called a friend as he fled the scene to tell them he “killed somebody,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by CNN.

On Thursday, prosecutors in Wisconsin charged Rittenhouse with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as well as two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Rittenhouse traveled with his rifle from Antioch, Ill., to the third night of protests in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. Police say he shot and killed Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, as well as wounding a third man.

Rittenhouse clashed with protesters for unknown reasons near a car dealership, and Rosenbaum threw an object that appeared to be plastic bag at him. The teen shot Rosenbaum moments later.

Rittenhouse made a phone call and said “I just killed somebody” as he ran away, the complaint alleges. A friend of his told investigators they received the call at 11:46 p.m. local time.

A journalist at the scene told investigators Huber was part of a group of people who then followed Rittenhouse trying to stop him. Huber reached for Rittenhouse’s gun and hit him with his skateboard before Rittenhouse shot him.

“Huber staggers away, taking several steps, then collapses to the ground,” the complaint says.

Rittenhouse then allegedly shot Gaige Grosskreutz in the right arm as he approached the scene.

Rittenhouse is also facing a misdemeanor charge for carrying a firearm as a minor.

