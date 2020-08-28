https://hannity.com/media-room/the-media-mob-ap-accuses-sen-rand-paul-of-complaining-about-angry-mob-after-rnc/

The Associated Press bizarrely critiqued Sen. Rand Paul’s description of an “angry mob” outside the White House following the Republican National Convention Friday; saying he was simply “complaining” after demonstrators attacked the GOP lawmaker.

“Sen. Rand Paul, who was surrounded by screaming protesters when he and his wife left President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech at the White House, claimed without evidence on Friday that he had been ‘attacked by an angry mob’ of the type that would be unleashed in Joe Biden’s America,” reports the Associated Press.

“Police and other security personnel formed a cordon around Paul and his wife as they left the White House shortly after midnight to walk a few blocks to their hotel, and the couple didn’t appear to come into physical contact with the protesters and were unharmed,” adds the AP.

CBS News faced a growing backlash on social media Friday after the media outlet described Rand Paul’s assault from anti-police rioters as simply “protesters confront Kentucky Senator.”

“WATCH: Protesters confronted Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after attending the RNC at the White House, shouting at the lawmaker to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor,” posted CBS News’ official Twitter account.

WATCH: Protesters confronted Kentucky Senator Rand Paul after attending the RNC at the White House, shouting at the lawmaker to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/JmxvZJy29u pic.twitter.com/tTONwewPcR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2020

Paul discussed his harrowing attack Thursday night after an unhinged mob descended on the Republican lawmaker; saying the crowd “would have killed me” if not for DC police officers.

“We walked one block, but as we walked we could see some police in the distance but we also saw a mob of people screaming and yelling. Fortunately, we got to the police, otherwise I don’t think we would have survived,” said Paul.

“The Policemen were forming a barricade with their bodies,” he added. “We waited, but the crowd was getting bigger and bigger and pushing in. It got worse and worse and worse. Finally, we decided to make a move. They were shouting threats to hurt us and kill us.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he believes that those who attacked him last night were paid agitators from out of town and that they would have killed him and his wife if it wasn’t for the police pic.twitter.com/TdVmuuxk7m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 28, 2020

Watch Sen. Paul’s comments above.

BIDEN GOES BALLISTIC: Warns Reporter with Microphone ‘Don’t Poke that in MY FACE Buddy!’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign while departing New Hampshire this week; bizarrely grabbing a reporter’s microphone when asked to comment on the state of the 2020 Democratic Primary. “Look, I told you in the beginning. The first quarter of this campaign is the first four caucuses and primaries. That’s what this is all about, then we go from there,” said Biden. “Everybody talks about the past. Clinton lost 9 primaries and won only one.” “I’m getting on a plane, heading down there, doing a little rally in South Carolina,” he added as one reporter held a microphone up to better hear the Vice President. “Don’t poke that in my face, alright buddy?!” Watch Biden’s comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point. “I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden. Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020 “Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

