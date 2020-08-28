https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/tragic-mattress-store-owner-breaks-cries-talking-71-yr-old-employee-knocked-cold-blm-torched-store/

Democrats were here.

The Black Lives Matter mob and their supporters torched, looted and destroyed businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week.

The mob knocked out police with bricks.

And the mob attacked pedestrians in the street.

At one point an elderly man and local business employee tried to stop the looters from ransacking the mattress store he worked at.

The leftist mob looted the store and torched it.

So the elderly man grabbed a fire extinguisher and fired it at the looters leaving his store.

That’s when a looter came back and cold-cocked the elderly man and knocked him out.

The elderly man who is 71-years-old was out cold. BLM broke his jaw.

The entire attack was captured on video.

Here is another view of the assault.

The store was burnt to the ground by the far left mob.

On Thursday the owner of the Kenosha store went on with Martha MacCallum.

The woman broke down in tears as she spoke about her employee.

She was at the hospital where he had surgery that day.

