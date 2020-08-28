https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackjones/2020/08/27/trump-election-odds-improve-as-bettors-lose-confidence-in-joe-bidens-presidential-campaign/

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 27: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech for the … [+] Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump has narrowed the gap with Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden following a strong positive showing at the Republican National Convention.

After falling as low as +145 to retain his seat in the Oval Office, President Trump now sits at +105 (Bet $100 to win $105), which is the best line he has seen since June 22nd according to OddsShark’s Presidential Election odds tracker.

This change in trajectory comes at an interesting time, given that protests and civil unrest continues to ravage America’s cities following another incident involving police.

Trump had seen his odds shorten throughout the back half of July following a seemingly safe performance from his opponent. Where Biden did deliver his prepared message without gaffs, shifts in betting markets suggest that those placing wagers were not convinced.

“We first noticed the tides changing when Harris was officially named as the VP nominee,” shared Dave Mason of BetOnline. “That trend continued as the Democratic Convention went on, with it appearing that bettors are starting to lose confidence in Joe Biden’s Presidential Campaign.”

The Presidential Election always sees its share of action, but Mason revealed that a few five-figure bets came in on Trump while the DNC was on the air.

“We had one player place a $29,000 wager on Trump on the third night of the convention, with that same bettor coming back the next night to add another $14,000 on The Donald.”

While betting odds and national polls both show Joe Biden in front of the incumbent, his lead is not as commanding as the one we saw Hillary hold at this point in the race in 2016.

Biden does, however, appear to be leading the way in key swing states; most notably Florida (54%), Michigan (73%), Pensylvania (69%), and Wisconsin (60%).

If Biden manages to flip both Michigan and Florida, with the rest of the country playing out as it did in the last election, the result would be large enough to push him across the finish line.

According to the odds, Trump appeared to be all but a lock to retain his position as the Commander in Chief at the start of the year. At this same time, Bernie Sanders was also listed as the shoe-in winner of the Democratic nomination.

If the sportsbook odds are able to tell us anything, it is that this race is far from over and it only takes one news story or press release to turn the betting markets on their heads.

Presidential Odds Via BetOnline.Ag

Joe Biden-120

Donald Trump-110

Kamala Harris+5000

Hillary Clinton+10000

Michelle Obama+10000

Mike Pence+10000

Elizabeth Warren+15000

Nikki Haley+25000

