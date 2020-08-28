https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-since-the-national-guard-moved-into-kenosha-no-further-violence-listening-portland/

President Trump called-out local leaders in Portland, Oregon on social media Thursday; saying the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin has been peaceful since the government deployed the National Guard just two days ago.

“Success: Since the National Guard moved into Kenosha, Wisconsin, two days ago, there has been NO FURTHER VIOLENCE, not even a small problem. When legally asked to help by local authorities, the Federal Government will act and quickly succeed. Are you listening Portland?” asked the President.

Success: Since the National Guard moved into Kenosha, Wisconsin, two days ago, there has been NO FURTHER VIOLENCE, not even a small problem. When legally asked to help by local authorities, the Federal Government will act and quickly succeed. Are you listening Portland? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani issued a dire warning for Americans across the country Monday; saying “Joe Biden’s America” can already be seen in places like Portland, Seattle, and Chicago.

Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Joe Biden’s America’ Can Be Seen In Portland’s Riots https://t.co/7ybgZCvKiD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2020

“If you want to take a look at Joe Biden’s America, take a look at Portland last night where they had a riot,” Giuliani told “Fox & Friends.”

“Take a look at the woman who punches the other woman in church yesterday,” he continued. “Take a look at the 51 shootings in New York and the four murders — that’s all happening under Democrat mayors who actually now do nothing about it.”

Read the full report here.

KENOSHA BURNS: Wisconsin Riots Enter 2nd Night, ‘Massive Fires’ Reported Throughout City posted by Hannity Staff – 8.25.20 Police and protesters clashed in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night following a police shooting over the weekend; with eyewitnesses reporting “massive fires” burning throughout the city. “Officers deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd outside the Kenosha County courthouse. Gov. Tony Evers deployed 125 Guard members to the city in an effort to prevent the kind of violence and vandalism that occurred in the city on Sunday night,” reports Fox News. Several massive fires in downtown #Kenosha. The city is filled with smoke. Photojournalist Tamott Wolverton shot this video. pic.twitter.com/ekFS89aSdj — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 25, 2020 “The unrest continued overnight, as video appeared to show a car dealership in Kenosha being looted, while others stomped on cars and pulled down street lights. Earlier, a furniture store was looted and set on fire. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections building was also reportedly set on fire,” adds Fox. Read the full report here. KENOSHA MANHUNT: Police Search for Suspect After 2 Shot Dead, 1 Wounded During Jacob Blake Protests posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin are searching for a suspect who opened-fire during Jacob Blake protests overnight; killing two people and injuring another as civil unrest swept the city. “Officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired and multiple gunshot victims near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. Two people were killed, and a third was rushed to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement,” reports Fox News. pic.twitter.com/2skV5edTUE — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) August 26, 2020 “Videos on social media showed a chaotic scene after nightfall, as crowds seemed to chase a man carrying a rifle down the street, before eventually knocking him to the ground and trying to grab his weapon, Reuters reported. A bloodied man was seen with what appeared to be a serious arm wound. Another video showed a man with a head injury as crowds gathered around him to treat him,” adds Fox. Read the full report here.

