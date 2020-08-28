https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-trolls-democrats-new-hampshire-rally-dnc-takes-bait-posts-video-joke-stair-stumble/

The meme wars between the Trump and Biden campaigns about who is fit to be commander-in-chief took another turn Friday evening when President Trump trolled the Democrats by pretending to lose his balance climbing up the stairs to the stage at his airport hangar rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump hit the top of the stairs and exaggerated losing his balance as he stepped on the walkway to the stage. He told the crowd, “They put in a floor like an ice skating rink.”

Joe Biden recently released an ad mocking Trump for his careful walk down a ramp after he addressed the West Point graduation earlier this summer, contrasting that with images of an allegedly vigorous Biden. Trump and his campaign have been pointing out Biden’s obvious decline and his reticence to campaign in public.

Excerpt of Biden ad:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Violent Black Lives Matter Mob Attacks Sen. Rand Paul as He Leaves RNC in DC

The Democrats fell hard for Trump’s troll, posting video of the joke pratfall captioned, “Imagine if it had been a ramp.”

The Trump campaign enjoyed calling out the Democrats on their gaffe.

Esteemed New York Times photographer Doug Mills got the shot and the joke:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...