The meme wars between the Trump and Biden campaigns about who is fit to be commander-in-chief took another turn Friday evening when President Trump trolled the Democrats by pretending to lose his balance climbing up the stairs to the stage at his airport hangar rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump hit the top of the stairs and exaggerated losing his balance as he stepped on the walkway to the stage. He told the crowd, “They put in a floor like an ice skating rink.”

Joe Biden recently released an ad mocking Trump for his careful walk down a ramp after he addressed the West Point graduation earlier this summer, contrasting that with images of an allegedly vigorous Biden. Trump and his campaign have been pointing out Biden’s obvious decline and his reticence to campaign in public.

Excerpt of Biden ad:

New Biden 2:00 ad trying to troll Trump ft. Biden riding bike, running up ramp: “Some people are always in a hurry. They run when they could walk, race up steps when others take it slow. When Joe Biden is president, America is just going to have to keep up.” pic.twitter.com/IoioQRI6KE — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) August 27, 2020

The Democrats fell hard for Trump’s troll, posting video of the joke pratfall captioned, “Imagine if it had been a ramp.”

Imagine if it had been a ramp. pic.twitter.com/LReFHASgEj — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 28, 2020

The Trump campaign enjoyed calling out the Democrats on their gaffe.

😂😂😂 Trump is mocking you guys and you just clipped it and posted it 😂😂😂 thank you, keep up the great work! — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 28, 2020

He did that as a joke. https://t.co/mgBnl5dhqW — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 28, 2020

Esteemed New York Times photographer Doug Mills got the shot and the joke:

.@realDonaldTrump jokes like he’s falling off the walkway as he arrives for a campaign rally in Londonderry, NH pic.twitter.com/dXqGYHrM7N — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) August 28, 2020

