Great speech. Of course, the first thing Chris Wallace does is say it was “flat” and then Brit Hume grouses that he didn’t “speak off the cuff” more. In other words, the guy acts “Presidential” like the media has been bemoaning he doesn’t do and they want to dunk on him now for not turning his acceptance speech into a comedy bit that they can criticize for “lack of seriousness during these troubling times”, blah blah blah. AMERICA LOVES YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP! BTW, I watched the convention on OAN but tuned to Fox for the panel’s comments. Kinda sorry I did…