First lady Melania Trump wore a stunning dress on Thursday night, but the frock was exactly the same color as a “green screen” — and social media users went wild.

The New York Post reported that the pleated Valentino number retails for about $2,700.

One Twitterer knew right away.

And the floodgates opened.

In an odd twist, most social media users were not disgusting or hate-filled.

But it happened to Queen Elizabeth, too.

“If Melania knew how many people are going to take advantage of that green screen colored dress, she would have worn something else,” one Twitter user wrote.

