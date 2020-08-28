https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/twitterers-give-melanias-dress-green-screen-treatment/

First lady Melania Trump wore a stunning dress on Thursday night, but the frock was exactly the same color as a “green screen” — and social media users went wild.

Melania Trump couldn’t decide which dress to wear so she wore a green screen to let twitter choose for her pic.twitter.com/X2rSVl3QdG — Mara Laine (@FoundMyCarKeys) August 28, 2020

The New York Post reported that the pleated Valentino number retails for about $2,700.

One Twitterer knew right away.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Violent Black Lives Matter Mob Attacks Sen. Rand Paul as He Leaves RNC in DC

Oh no, Melania. People can photoshop over that..🤦‍♀️ — SakuraSF (@phantaschon) August 28, 2020

And the floodgates opened.

In an odd twist, most social media users were not disgusting or hate-filled.

On the bright side, @FLOTUS ‘s green screen dress has brought me small joy tonight. pic.twitter.com/XWGdo8vj1m — KellyGirl 😷❄️♿️ (@KellyGirlonFire) August 28, 2020

Melania in her green dress as seen from the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/FRFuRgX1g6 — Rob Hoey (@RobHoey) August 28, 2020

But it happened to Queen Elizabeth, too.

“If Melania knew how many people are going to take advantage of that green screen colored dress, she would have worn something else,” one Twitter user wrote.

If Melania knew how many people are going to take advantage of that green screen colored dress, she would have worn something else. pic.twitter.com/GrsEnPQvXy — Jim Z (@hometheater_z) August 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

