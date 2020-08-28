https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-spending/u-s-consumer-spending-beats-expectations-in-july-idUSKBN25O1TQ?il=0

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers stand in line wearing face masks outside the Louis Vuitton store during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in July, strengthening expectations for a sharp rebound in economic growth in the third quarter, though momentum is likely to ebb as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers and fiscal stimulus dries up.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 1.9% last month, after jumping 6.2% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending gaining 1.5% in July.

