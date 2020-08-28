https://www.theblaze.com/news/crazed-mob-attacks-rand-paul

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says that an angry mob attacked him and his wife, Kelley, after President Donald Trump’s closing speech at Thursday night’s Republican National Convention.

Viral video caught the worrying moment a throng of shouting, pushing protesters harassed Paul and his wife as they left the White House.

What are the details?

Early Friday morning, the Republican senator tweeted about the incident.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House,” he wrote. “Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

In the now-viral video, police with bicycles and shields can be seen escorting Paul and his wife through the angry crowd of demonstrators.

Several officers can be heard calling out for people to move back and keep their distance from the Kentucky lawmaker and his wife, while protesters chant “Say her name,” in reference to the Louisville, Kentucky, police killing of Breonna Taylor.

The group also can be heard chanting, “No justice, no peace!”

One unnamed officer can be seen attempting to push back demonstrators with a bicycle. The crowd surges toward the officer, and Paul grabs the officer’s arm in an apparent attempt to stabilize him and prevent the officer from falling and possibly being trampled.

Hundreds of demonstrators converged outside of the White House on Thursday as Trump delivered his remarks from the South Lawn at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

What else?

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) says he, too, was approached following the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Mast, a veteran who lost both legs during a 2010 Afghanistan tour, shared a video of his own encounter on Twitter, writing, “They thought I would be an easy target because my prosthetics move slowly. They were wrong.”

In the video, a cameraman asks Mast what he thinks about the ongoing protests.

“Everybody has their right to protest,” he responded. “That’s a beautiful thing.”

The cameraman then asks Mast if he’s afraid for his safety.

Mast responds, “No.”

After a pause, he adds, “Should I be?”

The scene quiets when a small white woman with pigtails begins angrily demanding, “How do you feel about police killing black people in this country?”

“Answer the question I am asking you!” she demands as the crowd grows and she gets closer to Mast’s face.

He attempts to answer the woman’s question several times, but she grows increasingly loud and continues repeating the question, this time with hand gestures to hammer home her demand.

By this time, Mast is completely surrounded by demonstrators who are growing increasingly agitated as the woman’s demands grow louder.

