https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/violent-democrats-blm-harass-curse-trump-supporting-woman-dress-heels-leaves-white-house/

President Trump spoke out against violence, looting and anarchy of the left during his RNC speech tonight.

And immediately after his speech at least one Trump supporter was swarmed and beat by the violent left.

And a woman leaving the White House in a dress and wheels was filmed getting cursed and harassed as she walked down the street in Washington DC.

Just left the White House after #RNC2020 and I am being harassed by leftist agitators on my way out. They were waiting for us. pic.twitter.com/P1kUenWk8b — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 28, 2020

TRENDING: You Knew This Was Coming… Nancy Pelosi: “I Don’t Think That There Should Be Any Debates… I Wouldn’t Legitimize a Conversation with Him” (VIDEO)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

