CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon have finally decided it’s time for the Democrats and Joe Biden to call out the violent riots in our streets — but not because of the death and destruction or even the economic toll on the communities.

“You may be asking yourself, ‘Why now? Why is it that the same media constantly encouraging and perpetuating race wars in the streets of America are suddenly ready to call out these buffoons and thugs rioting in the streets for what they actually are?'” BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales, host of “News and Why it Matters,” said.

Turns out, CNN’s dynamic duo arrived at the conclusion that riots are a problem because they’re hurting Democrats in the polls.

“OK so, all of the death and destruction — these yahoos are completely fine overlooking all of that, until it turns out that the average American in the focus group doesn’t really think it’s all that cool. And now it’s reflecting in the polling, which is super duper inconvenient when your entire life revolves around demonizing a president instead of focusing on truth and facts,” Sara said.

“That is why President Trump calls these guys ‘the enemy of the people.’ They are the most dishonest, disgusting people who walk the face of this Earth and I, for one, can’t wait to watch their heads explode when we get four more years.”

