Videos posted to social media on Thursday night following the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention at the White House allegedly showed elderly people being harassed and assaulted by left-wing protesters.

“The protests started as a ‘noise demonstration and dance party’ and seemed to intensify as the night continued. Videos emerged on social media that appeared to show city police clashing with protesters throughout city streets,” Fox News reported. “Protesters yelled and threw water bottles at police at the historic St. John’s Church, which is near Black Lives Matter Plaza. There were some arrests.”

One video showed at the :19 second mark a man yelling at an elderly couple while throwing his hands in front of their faces and flipping them off.

Good of BLM mob to provide campaign material for Trump immediately after convention. pic.twitter.com/Zh3sFgCFZX — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 28, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) responded to incident by writing: “This is how Washington DC’s liberal mayor allows Republican visitors to the White House to be treated *now.* Imagine how much damage a ‘governor’ of DC could cause if she didn’t like the party in office.”

This is how Washington DC’s liberal mayor allows Republican visitors to the White House to be treated *now.* Imagine how much damage a “governor” of DC could cause if she didn’t like the party in office. https://t.co/TQNAUZRwM3 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 28, 2020

Another video showed a large crowd following an elderly couple and then allegedly harassing and assaulting the man.

One person put a bullhorn in the man’s face while yelling, “Get the f*** out!”

At that moment a woman comes up behind the man and rams him into the man holding the bullhorn. The woman later appeared to hit the man in the back of the head. People then throw liquid on the man and he appeared to later be thrown on the ground.

Elderly man assaulted by protesters near St. John’s in DC. He appeared to be walking with another elderly female wearing pro-Trump gear. pic.twitter.com/LoharqhA60 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

During the final night of the RNC convention, President Donald Trump directly addressed the left-wing mob violence and riots that have hit inner cities across the U.S. in recent months.

“We must never allow mob rule, we can never allow mob rule,” Trump said. “In the strongest possible terms, the Republican Party condemns the rioting, looting, arson, and violence we have seen in Democrat run cities all, like Kenosha, Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago, and New York, and many others Democrat-run. There is violence and danger in the streets of many Democrat-run cities throughout America.”

“This problem could easily be fixed if they wanted to,” Trump continued. “Just call; we are ready to go in. We will take care of your problem in a matter of hours. Just call. We have to wait for the call. It’s too bad we have to, but we have to wait for the call. We must always have law and order.”

“During their convention, Joe Biden and his supporters remained completely silent about the rioters and criminals spreading mayhem in Democrat-run cities,” Trump continued. “They never even mentioned it during their entire convention. Never once mentioned. Now, they are starting to mention it because their poll numbers are going down like a rock in water. It is too late, Joe. In the face of left-wing anarchy and mayhem in Minneapolis, Chicago, and other cities, Joe Biden’s campaign did not condemn it. They donated to it. At least 13 members of Joe Biden’s campaign staff donated to a fund to bailout vandals, arsonists, and anarchists, looters, and rioters from jail.”

“If the Democrat Party wants to stand with anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters, and flag burners, that is up to them,” Trump concluded. “But I as your president will not be part of it. The Republican Party will remain the voice of the patriotic heroes who keep America safe and salute the American flag.”

