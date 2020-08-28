https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-leftists-bring-guillotine-with-trump-effigy-on-it-to-white-house-during-rnc-convention

Leftist protesters brought a guillotine with an effigy of President Donald Trump on it to the White House on Thursday, where the president delivered his speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott said that a piece of paper that was placed on the effigy stated, “Ticket – Fascist, Rapist, Criminal.”

WATCH:

Someone just put a fake Trump on the guillotine in front of the White House. There’s a piece of paper on him that says “Ticket – Fascist, Rapist, Criminal”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zOmQ7DgIo0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 28, 2020

During his speech, Trump directly addressed the violent mobs that have sought to intimidate people across the country, as well as the riots and looting that have struck Democratic-controlled cities.

“This election will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny,” Trump said. “As has foolishly been done for many decades, your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists and agitators and criminals who threatened our citizens. And this election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life or whether we will allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it. That won’t happen.”

“When Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls the Minneapolis Police Department ‘a cancer that is rotten to the root,’ Biden wouldn’t disavow her support and reject her endorsement,” Trump said. “He proudly displayed it shortly later on his website, displayed it in big letters. Make no mistake. If you give power to Joe Biden, the radical Left will defund police departments all across America. They will pass federal legislation to reduce law enforcement nationwide. They will make every city look like Democrat-run Portland, Oregon. No one will be safe in Biden’s America.”

“We must never allow mob rule, we can never allow mob rule,” Trump said. “In the strongest possible terms, the Republican Party condemns the rioting, looting, arson, and violence we have seen in Democrat-run cities all, like Kenosha, Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago, and New York, and many others Democrat-run. There is violence and danger in the streets of many Democrat-run cities throughout America.”

“This problem could easily be fixed if they wanted to,” Trump continued. “Just call. We are ready to go in. We will take care of your problem in a matter of hours. Just call. We have to wait for the call. It’s too bad we have to, but we have to wait for the call. We must always have law and order.”

“During their convention, Joe Biden and his supporters remained completely silent about the rioters and criminals spreading mayhem in Democrat-run cities,” Trump continued. “They never even mentioned it during their entire convention. Never once mentioned. Now, they are starting to mention it because their poll numbers are going down like a rock in water. It is too late, Joe. In the face of left-wing anarchy and mayhem in Minneapolis, Chicago, and other cities, Joe Biden’s campaign did not condemn it. They donated to it. At least 13 members of Joe Biden’s campaign staff donated to a fund to bailout vandals, arsonists, and anarchists, looters, and rioters from jail.”

“If the Democrat Party wants to stand with anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters, and flag burners, that is up to them,” Trump concluded. “But I, as your president, will not be part of it. The Republican Party will remain the voice of the patriotic heroes who keep America safe and salute the American flag.”

