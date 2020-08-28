http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PAMB-4yvE44/

Thousands of protesters are gathered in the nation’s capital for the “Get Off Our Necks” Commitment March on the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington.

The National Action Network describes the march as “a day of action that will demonstrate our commitment to fighting for policing and criminal justice.”

“This intergenerational inclusive day of action will demonstrate our advocacy for comprehensive police accountability reform, the Census, and mobilizing voters for the November elections,” organizers said. While organizers said the event would adhere to health protocols and social distancing measures due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, videos already show attendees failing to abide by the recommendations: Matt Perdie

