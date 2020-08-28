https://www.westernjournal.com/watch-mob-descend-sen-rand-paul-wife-rnc-killed-us/

Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of yet another leftist mob on Thursday night.

An angry mob surrounded Paul and his wife, Kelley, as they exited the White House grounds following President Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

The Kentucky Republican told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” the incident was “horrific” and that he believed “they would have killed us,” especially if the couple had not been accompanied by a police escort.

“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, we might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless,” he said.

Paul also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the Washington, D.C., police.

TRENDING: Rand Paul Reveals First Thing Trump Did After They Met Was Donate to His Foreign Mission Project

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

The protesters — several of whom did not wear masks while screaming in the senator’s face — can be heard shouting “say her name” and “no justice, no peace.”

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Paul also said the protesters shouted, “We’re not going to let you go alive unless you’ll say you’re for criminal justice reform.”

That’s a serious death threat to a sitting U.S. senator.

Clearly, the mob was unfamiliar with the senator’s record and were attacking him simply for his party affiliation.

Paul has long been a proponent of criminal justice reform. In his decade as a senator, Paul said he’s written 22 criminal justice reform bills.

The “say her name” chants suggest the demonstrators were particularly concerned with justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old black EMT who was shot during the execution of a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13.

RELATED: GOP Senators More Like ‘Bernie Bros’: Rand Paul Rips Irresponsible Spending

Paul pointed out the irony of shouting “say her name” to the man who wrote the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.

Do you think it’s time to crack down on these mobs? 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m actually the author of the Breonna Taylor law to end no-knock raids, so the irony is lost on these idiots that they’re trying to kill the person who’s actually trying to get rid of no-knock raids,” he said.

Paul has done more for criminal justice reform and Breonna Taylor’s legacy than any of the protesters likely will in their entire lives.

The behavior of these demonstrators is unacceptable. This was a physical attack on a sitting senator.

Given the violence currently occurring in cities across the country, it’s perfectly reasonable that Paul thought the demonstrators might injure him and his wife — perhaps even fatally — had the police not been there.

We as a nation cannot allow this activity to continue.

Anyone involved should be identified, arrested and charged.

Otherwise, we’re just emboldening the mob.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

