By Wayne Allyn Root

Pro Sports in America is dying in front of our very eyes. This will be a story taught in business schools across America for decades to come. The story is about how to kill a multi-billion-dollar empire overnight, with just your big mouth.

It’s about killing the goose that layed the golden egg.

It’s about the massive disconnect between the stars of sports and their customers- the people who pay their grossly inflated and obscene salaries.

You are killing yourselves. It’s clearly suicide. Stop talking politics. Soon, you’re going to be playing in front of empty stands. Soon, your ratings will plummet even further. Soon, your apparel and memorabilia will stop selling. You’ve made a tragic mistake and miscalculation.

Before I get to the reason pro athletes should keep politics away from their sports, let me ask LeBron James and his NBA pals a few very important questions.

LeBron, how come you never said a word, let alone threatened to end the season, over black-on-black genocide in big cities across USA? Thousands of black young men are dying on the streets of every inner city. Why don’t you care?

LeBron, how about Chicago? Why doesn’t it bother you that 50 to 100 innocent citizens are shot there every weekend? The victims are virtually 100% black. Why isn’t that worth a boycott?

LeBron, how about the innocent little black children murdered in gang shootings in big cities across America? It happens every day. Why doesn’t that bother you?

LeBron, how about the millions of black babies aborted? Why not cancel the NBA season for that? Why doesn’t that bother you, LeBron?

LeBron, has any sports league EVER stop playing…or postponed playoff games in history, for a hero cop murdered, or a hero soldier murdered? That’s not important to you?

LeBron, did you or your NBA pals stop playing to honor the retired black police captain in St Louis killed by a thug during BLM riots?

LeBron, did the NBA, or any other sports league postpone games, or threaten to end the season when a sniper murdered five Dallas cops in one day? Why didn’t that bother any pro athletes?

Lebron, did you, or any pro athletes demand games be stopped for the little boy shot in head and murdered two weeks ago? He happened to be white. His murderer happened to be black. That has to be one of the most shocking crimes in history. Who kills a smiling, happy, five-year old child on his bicycle, execution-style? But I never heard a peep from one NBA player. Why? You didn’t notice?

Is the execution of a five-year old less important to you than a white cop killing or wounding a black criminal, who has a long criminal record, and refuses to obey orders from a police officer? Really?

LeBron, isn’t it strange that neither you, nor your NBA pals, ever gave a damn about human rights violations in China? There are billions of dollars to be made looking the other way, while communist China abuses, arrests, tortures and murders their own citizens. China has concentration camps for Muslims. But you know that, right? Obviously, none of that is a problem for NBA players, if billions of dollars are at stake. Right, LeBron?

LeBron, how about the child slave labor in third world countries being paid a few cents a day to sew your sneakers, that make you hundreds of millions of dollars? You’ve never boycotted over that. Why?

Do you see where I’m going LeBron? You and your pals in the NBA, MLB, NFL and NHL seem a tad hypocritical. You don’t notice when cops are shot or killed. You don’t notice the black genocide going on in America’s cities. You don’t notice the young black children killed in gang shootings. Or the millions of aborted black babies.

You don’t seem to notice the black crime perpetrated upon white citizens. I think that’s important too, don’t you? I think it’s fair game. I think we need a national discussion and debate. I think it’s a two-way street.

By the way, LeBron, if u feel so strongly about ending the season for a bad guy who wanted to kill cops with a knife, what’s stopping you? You should go home. Let other players, who want to play, play.

And I have the perfect idea for the NFL players thinking of forfeiting a game this season in “honor” of Jacob Blake, the career criminal, sexual assaulter, fighting police on the ground, threatening to kill cops with a knife. If that person is worth taking a stand over, then I think you should quit football. Become a full-time social justice warrior. It doesn’t pay $5 to $10 million per year. You’ll make about $25,000 a year. How’s that sound? Are you willing to give up football to fight full-time for social justice? I didn’t think so.

So, forgive me if all of your customers aren’t on your team on this one.

LeBron, my advice is simple:SHUT UP. You’re alienating your customers. You’re offending your customers. You know, the ones who pay the grossly inflated and obscene prices for tickets, parking, food and sports apparel at the game.

Sports and politics don’t mix. We tune into the games to get away from politics. Keep violating that rule and there will be no fans left to pay your grossly inflated and obscene salaries.

LeBron, pull back from the ledge. Because this is suicide.

Wayne Allyn Root is the host of the nationally-syndicated radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network from 6 PM to 9 PM EST M-F. Listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/

