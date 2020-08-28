https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/happy-socialists/

“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” – Voltaire

If there’s one thing Antifa, BLM and endless brainwashed liberals want – and want NOW – it’s socialism. Everyone will be happier in a socialist society! Yay!

To dismantle that troublesome capitalism (darn that prosperity) and bring in their socialist utopia, progressives have launched an aggressive policy of destruction – looting, rioting, arson, intimidation, mayhem and anarchy – and then scream at people how much better this is than peace, success and abundance.

But as the general anarchy continues, people are looking at these representatives of the socialist dream and thinking, “Is this what we really want?”

Because, you see, socialists aren’t happy. They can never be happy.

Referring to last week’s Democratic National Convention, commentator Tucker Carlson noted the various speakers they lined up: “Elizabeth Warren promised to bring peace to Indian country. We saw a lady calling from her $11 million summer home on Martha’s Vineyard and claim to be oppressed. We met a gender-transcended mermaid queen-king who dreamt of a world without police or prisons. … So what exactly do all of these people have in common? They are all unhappy. Deeply and personally unhappy, tormented at the most basic level. This is the coalition of the miserable.

“It’s hard to know precisely what went wrong for these people,” continues Carlson. “Some of them are mad at their fathers; for others, life didn’t turn out in the way they’d hoped. Dashed dreams, the usual story. It can make people bitter. Many others are simply victims of their own affluence. Being rich for too long tends to destroy people from within, particularly when they didn’t earn it. They become guilty and restless and insecure. Whatever the cause, you could not pick a more maladjusted group than the speakers at the DNC this week. You wouldn’t want these people babysitting your kids.”

The left, you see, thrives on discord and disunity. Heaven forbid everyone should just get along. Where’s the benefit to that? Instead, these protesters are nursing fantasy grievances and pretending to be victims as they topple cities and pit people against each other. Whee, what fun!

But are they happy? Of course not. Hence the Voltaire quote above: “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” Antifa and BLM are pretending to believe absurdities; therefore they are committing atrocities.

Part of the problem is these agitators are children in adult bodies, a dangerous combination. To function as a rational adult, these children must grow up. In this short video, Dr. Stephen Marmer, psychiatrist, UCLA School of Medicine, offers five characteristics of maturity. “If you work to possess them all, you will have a happier, deeper and more productive life,” he says. These five characteristics are:

1. Taking control. You can overcome the things over which you had no control (where/when you were born, who your parents were, etc.) and chart your own course. Refusing to act, waiting to be rescued and seeing yourself as a victim is a sure sign of immaturity.

2. Taking responsibility. You’re responsible for what you do. If you make a mistake, acknowledge it. Don’t alibi, and don’t blame others.

3. Containing emotions. Maturity can be measured by how much anxiety you can tolerate without acting out inappropriately against yourself or others. Mature people express their emotions in the right place, in the right time and in the right way.

4. Having perspective. Maturity comes from putting disappointment into perspective (that big pimple or your boyfriend’s rejection is not the End! Of! The! World!). Disappointments happen all the time. A mature person learns from them, and gets stronger each time he recovers. This can best be summed up in the advice given to King Solomon: This too shall pass.

5. Being able to discern the reasons for someone’s words, actions or beliefs, even if you don’t share them yourself.

How many socialists, Antifa and BLM activists possess even one of these qualities? Meanwhile they loot and burn businesses built by hardworking people – many of them minorities – while claiming to fight for them. It’s lunacy.

Polls show conservatives are happier than liberals. “Liberals respond this way: ‘If we’re unhappier, it’s because we are more upset than conservatives over the plight of those less fortunate than ourselves.’ But common sense and data suggest other explanations,” reports Dennis Prager in an essay entitled “Why Unhappy People Become Liberals.”

Prager points out how unhappy people are more likely to adopt leftist positions because it’s easier to paint one’s self as the victim of some sort of “-ism.” Additionally, while conservatives assume life can be hard and so people have to work hard, liberals assume utopia is possible and life should be perfect. Since liberals allow feeeeelings to govern them – because feelings reign supreme – they are unhappy because life isn’t perfect and America isn’t utopia. (See No. 3 above on the maturity scale.)

“Where are the happy socialists?” inquires Noel S. Williams in the American Thinker. “The socialists I spot are either snarling with anger or shrieking with hubris. In fact, they seem intent on pursuing unhappiness as their misguided dictums controvert nature – human and physical.”

And because socialists aren’t happy, they won’t allow anyone else to be happy either. Why else would this activist lambast an Asian tea shop for selling tea (cultural appropriation!), then tell a black man he’s a “coon” for patronizing the tea shop? Is this activist happy? Is she making others happy? Of course not. She’s “snarling with anger [and] shrieking with hubris.”

Or how about these BLM activists forcing diners to raise fists in solidarity with their cause? Review those five characteristics of maturity listed above and tell me if anyone in the mob qualifies.

“Quite simply, the scourge of socialism surely ensures a dark-age mentality,” concludes Noel Williams. “No wonder all the socialists I know are so dour and dark: socialism, after all, is the pursuit of unhappiness.”

If socialism is such a great idea, where are all the happy socialists? Or could it be these people believe absurdities, which is why they’re committing atrocities?

Folks, that’s no way to live. Grow up, mature, and become productive citizens. That’s the pathway to happiness.

