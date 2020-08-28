https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-lib-freak-calls-black-officer-uncle-tom-to-his-face/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
White female protester calls an African American officer a “traitor” & “Uncle Tom.” pic.twitter.com/lZkazyEHee
— Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020
Secret Service takes abuse from drunk hooligan Democrat…
This is the abuse that black Secret Service at the White House had to endure as guests were leaving @realDonaldTrump’s speech tonight. This white Joe Biden supporter continued to hurl racial slurs and physically threatened and harassed an officer for simply doing his job.
Sick. pic.twitter.com/IQZw03ksz5
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 28, 2020
Very aggressive Marxists…
Cops vs protesters very aggressive and very intense #dcprotest #dcprotests #blmprotest #ACAB #blm #Blacklivesmatter #JacobBlake #KenoshaProtests #RNC2020 #whitehouseprotest pic.twitter.com/UPtTDsNhc7
— RawsMedia™ (@rawsmedia) August 28, 2020
Incredible video collection from tonight if you scroll this twitter feed…