White supremacist Richard Spencer is back in the news again for endorsing Joe Biden, which means that I am once again being inundated with furious messages from morons who cannot distinguish between Richard Spencer and Robert Spencer. Because of that common confusion from people who apparently think the Watergate president was Robert Nixon, I am reluctant to write about young Richard (not Robert!), but this time it’s important to consider: why would a man who has been widely reviled as a neo-Nazi, and is open and unapologetic about his racism, endorse the candidate of the party of Antifa and Black Lives Matter?

While Leftists have frequently tried to tie Richard Spencer to President Trump and his followers, portraying his advocacy of a “white ethnostate” and the complete separation of the races as the true heart of Trump’s program, the real Richard Spencer tweeted on Sunday: “I plan to vote for Biden and a straight Democratic ticket. It’s not based on ‘accelerationism’ or anything like that; the liberals are clearly more competent people.”

Competent for what? It is reasonable to conclude that Richard Spencer reckons that a President Biden will move the United States closer to his goal of segregation and everlasting enmity between the races. There is growing support for just the kind of segregation Richard wants, not among the pro-Trump conservatives that the establishment media has tried hard to link to him, but among the leftists who share his choice for the 2020 election. The day after Richard endorsed Biden, a New York University student group calling itself Black Violets demanded an “Exploration Floor” in a dorm that would be open to black students only. “NYU is a predominantly white institution, making it very difficult for Black students to connect or find community, especially when incidents involving racism occur,” Black Violets explained. “It is not about exclusion, but rather creating a space where Black students can feel included.”

Not about exclusion, that is, except for the exclusion of anyone who isn’t black. And who is every last member of Black Violets going to vote for? There is no doubt about that: all of them, except a few who vote for even more open socialists, will go for Biden in a bloc.

NYU officials, meanwhile, said they were open to fulfilling Black Violets’ demand, and that it wasn’t really segregation, no, not at all, if you just squinted a bit and tilted your head to the side, then it didn’t look like segregation at all: “A story claiming that NYU is implementing ‘racial segregation in its dorms’ is false and misleading. The University strongly supports the goals of diversity, and of creating an environment that is welcoming, supportive, and inclusive for students of color and students from marginalized communities. However, NYU does not have and will not create student housing that excludes any student based on race.” Sounds as if they’re standing firm for sanity, until they further explained that they were considering establishing the Black Violets’ “Exploration Floor.” It’s not segregation when they do it, you see.

And who are these anti-segregation segregationist NYU administrators voting for? Why, Biden, to a man, woman, and trans. Moreover, as Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster demonstrates, Biden’s Democratic Party has a long, sorry history of promoting segregation and racial injustice. Contrary to the conventional wisdom among America’s miseducated youth today, there was no “party switch” resulting in Republicans becoming the party of racial discrimination while the Democrats became the party of racial justice. Rating America’s Presidents shows that the Republicans’ support of civil rights has been consistent and unbroken, while the Democrats’ embrace of it was cynical, self-serving and partial, epitomized by Lyndon Johnson’s derisive sneer that with the Civil Rights Act of 1964, “I’ll have those n—-rs voting Democratic for two hundred years.” In light of all that, it’s no surprise that Richard Spencer would feel at home with “liberals.”

The positions of the two parties today are quite clear. Once that black student group at NYU gets its black-only living area, the other student housing at the university will be more predominantly white. No one will be more pleased by that than Richard Spencer, one of the foremost representatives today of the idea that a man should be judged by the color of his skin, not by the content of his character. Two other major proponents of that idea are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Image: Vas Panagiotopoulos