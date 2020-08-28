https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/journal-iraq-troops-reduction/2020/08/28/id/984396

The number of U.S. troops in Iraq will be reduced by a third to about 3,500 in the next two to three months, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday citing unidentified U.S. officials.

The report comes a week after Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi visited the United States and President Donald Trump reiterated his intention to withdraw all American military forces from the country.

The 3,500 troops would return the American presence in the country to approximately the level it was when the United States started its campaign to degrade and eventually expel ISIS, or the Islamic State, from Iraqi and Syrian territory.

Neither the Pentagon nor Iraqi embassy responded to the Journal for an official comment.

Trump ran in 2016 decrying U.S. involvement in “endless wars.”

However, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of the U.S. Central Command and the lead American commander in the Middle East, said in July he believes the Iraqis welcome the U.S. and coalition troops, especially in the ongoing fight to keep IS fighters from taking hold of the country again.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said earlier this week the Pentagon is focusing more of its attention on China and countering its growing threat.

The Journal commented that the Iraqis and Pentagon officials are looking to avoid the Obama administration decision in 2011 to completely withdraw all U.S. forces from the country, which resulted in the rise and establishment of the Islamic State.

Al-Kadhimi said during his visit that ISIS sleeper cells remain in his country.

