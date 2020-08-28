https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/28/you-lying-hacks-mollie-hemingway-house-judiciary-gop-and-many-others-shred-wapos-fact-check-on-trumps-conspiracy-theory-about-obama-admin/

The Washington Post fact-checkers were rested and ready after the Democrats pretty much gave them last week off by serving up very few facts to check during their convention, but they were on the job when it came time for the Republican convention. Last night’s acceptance speech from President Trump was no different, and the Post’s fact checker heard a “conspiracy theory”:

Fact Checker: Trump touts conspiracy theory that Obama “spied” on him https://t.co/bTKWkLPWuj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 28, 2020

That caught the attention of Mollie Hemingway and the House Judiciary GOP, who did a fact check on the fact check:

My goodness you co-conspirators are without shame, you lying hacks. https://t.co/3eszwWk9wk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 28, 2020

FACT CHECK: Yea. That happened. https://t.co/SraNNfYbEJ — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 28, 2020

Nobody runs cover for the Dems like a WaPo “fact-checker”:

Lately, Trump has focused on a January 2017 meeting that Obama held in the Oval Office with then FBI director James B. Comey, Vice President Joe Biden and national security adviser Susan E. Rice, among others. Rice indicated in an email that Obama was primarily concerned with whether limits should be placed on classified information that was shared with the incoming team, in particular incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn, in light of the intercepts of the calls between Flynn and the Russian ambassador. Although presidents generally are expected not to inquire about criminal investigations, it is appropriate to have a discussion about a counterintelligence probe, as that involves national security. Somehow, without much explanation, Trump has turned this meeting into a high crime that he considers to be treason.

“Journalism” seems to be gone forever:

This @GlennKesslerWP “factcheck” doesn’t even attempt to dispute the fact that “they” spied on his campaign — which is, of course, true. It goes off on some unrelated claims that Trump made in the past. https://t.co/aBJ5HxgcUI — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 28, 2020

Fact checkers at @washingtonpost gaslighting the America people because they wrote lies about @realDonaldTrump and his campaign and don’t want to return their Pulitzer.

His Campaign was spied on – fake Dossier, altered FISA, weaponization it intel and LE – I can go on, and on https://t.co/a2ibjEc124 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 28, 2020

Um…. might wanna retract this one, WaPo. https://t.co/XPlyMNxfeL — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 28, 2020

It’s not a “conspiracy theory” if it’s a confirmed fact. And it’s a confirmed fact. No matter how hard you wish, it’s still true. Idiots — Caffeine Queendividual with a Cervix (and BEWBS) (@Philly_Hoosier) August 28, 2020

Fact Checker: Washington Post touts conspiracy theory that they are journalists. https://t.co/nLUH57rzbl — Rich Higgins (@RichHiggins_DC) August 28, 2020

Fact Check: President Trump is right. Obama did spy on him.

And Washington Post are Democrat party propaganda. https://t.co/boFU3YhYTx — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) August 28, 2020

Fact check: The “theory” is fact. Obama also spied on journalists. In a normal reality, the journo fraternity would find that objectionable. https://t.co/OGl9csvJtr — Bob Beasley (@13013B) August 28, 2020

We don’t expect the Post’s fact-check hackery to end any time soon.

