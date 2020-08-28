https://newsthud.com/trump-takes-the-lead-in-new-michigan-poll/

A new poll has come out for the state of Michigan by the Trafalgar Group, and it shows Trump just edging out Biden:

MICHIGAN

Trump 47% (+2)

Biden 45%

Jorgensen 3%

.#MIsen:

James (R) 48% (+1)

Peters (D-inc) 47%@trafalgar_group, LV, 8/14-23 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 28, 2020



Here’s a graph from the Trafalgar Group showing minor changes for both candidates over the last two weeks:

Here’s the lowdown on this new poll:

Conducted 08/14/20 – 08/23/20

• 1048 Respondents

• Likely 2020 General Election Voters

• Response Rate: 1.1%

• Margin of Error: 2.98%

• Confidence: 95%

• Response Distribution: 50%

This lead is well within the margin of error so it’s about as close as it gets. I guess the good news is that Trump is gaining ground in the state of Michigan, according to RCP’s most recent polls:

Make of it what you will, but hopefully momentum is swinging in Trump’s direction now. Also note that the poll has John Jones barely leading in his race as well.

RELATED: Here’s a montage of Democrat C-SPAN callers this week who are now changing their tune and are voting for Trump:

The amount of Democrats calling into CSPAN during the @GOPconvention saying that they’re switching parties is insane. pic.twitter.com/YZvD5ltu6F — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 28, 2020

