Border Patrol agents in Puerto Rico and local police intercepts a large load of cocaine and arrested four illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic. The failed smuggling attempt resulted in the seizure of nearly $15 million worth of cocaine.

Border Patrol agents teamed up with the Puerto Rico Police Department Joint Forces for Rapid Action (FURA in Spanish) to interdict a “yola” vessel with four illegal aliens onboard, according to information obtained from Ramey Sector Border Patrol officials. The four Dominican nationals were reportedly attempting to smuggle drugs onto the beach near Rincon, Puerto Rico.

The Ramey Station Border Patrol agents detected the yolo vessel running without lights on Thursday. The boat appeared to be located about six nautical miles west of Rincon, officials reported. Agents requested assistance from a FURA marine unit with intercepted the 20-foot fiberglass homemade boat and found four people on board along with a load of drugs.

The FURA marine unit brought the boat to shore where Border Patrol agents met them at the Añasco pier where they interviewed the four migrants. The agents identified the four adult males as citizens of the Dominican Republic who were attempting to enter the United States illegally.

Officials identified the drugs as testing positive for cocaine. The 1,303 pounds of cocaine is worth an estimated $14.8 million, officials reported.

The agents turned the drugs and the four illegal aliens over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation and processing of drug smuggling charges.

The FURA team is funded on these types of operations by the Operation Stonegarden Grant Program (OPSG). The program helps with cooperation and coordination between federal and local, tribal, state law enforcement agencies, Border Patrol officials stated.

“We will continue to disrupt and apprehend smugglers that attempt to smuggle people and narcotics across our borders,” Xavier Morales, Chief Patrol Agent for the Ramey Sector, said in a written statement. “Having a dedicated workforce partner up with other professionals dedicated to the border security mission is the key to success. Great job by all.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

