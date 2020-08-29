https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/08/28/19-videos-of-left-wing-protesters-harassing-people-after-the-republican-national-convention/

Protesters harassed people in the streets of Washington, DC, following the last night of the Republican National Convention at the White House.

Many of the individuals harassed were Republican politicians and RNC guests who were leaving the convention’s closing ceremonies and were met by protesters shoving, cursing, and shouting Black Lives Matter slogans at them.

Breitbart News reporters and various others on the scene captured video of the confrontations.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife were among the guests harassed:

Matt Perdie

Paul also tweeted about the event:

Georgia state lawmaker Vernon Jones, a Democrat member of the Georgia House of Representatives and Trump supporter, was also harassed by protesters shouting racial insults, including the n-word.

Matt Perdie

Breitbart News captured video of New Hampshire Republican National Committee representative Chris Ager being harassed:

Conservative talk show hows Dan Bongino was also harassed:

Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL) was also swarmed:

Other guests and people on the street were harassed:

#WalkAway founder Brandon Straka was also confronted by Black Lives Matter protesters while returning to his hotel. Straka, who is gay, claimed that the protesters used anti-gay slurs.

The protesters at one point also swarmed an elderly couple who were wearing pro-Trump gear.

“Hours after Nancy Pelosi labeled Republicans as ‘domestic enemies,’ leftist mobs harassed, intimidated, and tried to incite violence against Republicans in the streets,” House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy tweeted on Friday.”Her reckless comments have consequences. She should immediately condemn these assaults against democracy.”

Rebecca Mansour is a Senior Editor-at-Large for Breitbart News. Follow her on Twitter at @RAMansour.

