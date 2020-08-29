https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/194-year-old-apple-tree-matriarch-northwest-apple-industry-died/

(CNN) An apple tree thought to be the oldest in the Pacific Northwest has died this summer at 194 years of age.

The Old Apple Tree in Vancouver, Washington, was planted in 1826 when fur traders of the Hudson’s Bay Company settled in the area. It was considered the matriarch of the region’s bustling apple industry and produced a green apple that was bitter to the taste but great for baking.

“While we knew this day would come, we hoped it was still years away,” Charles Ray, urban forester for the City of Vancouver, told CNN.

