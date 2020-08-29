https://www.theblaze.com/news/doj-federal-charges-portland-wheeler-trump
The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that 74 people are facing federal charges for crimes committed during violent riots in Portland that have been happening since late May.
“For more than 90 consecutive nights, Portland has been home to large demonstrations and protests against police use of force and anti-Black racism,” the Department of Justice statement reads. “On many nights, after peaceful demonstrations end, various public and private buildings have been the target of vandalism and destruction. Local, state, and federal law enforcement working to protect these buildings and ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators have been subjected to threats and assaults from violent agitators while performing their duties.”
“Violent agitators have hijacked any semblance of First Amendment protected activity, engaging in violent criminal acts and destruction of public safety,” U.S. Attorney Willias said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners are expeditiously working with local and state law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute these individuals that are disrupting the rule of law in our communities and physically attacking our law enforcement officers and destroying property. Violent agitators not only delay real reform, but make our community less safe by keeping law enforcement from responding to other critical calls for service.”
Charges include arson, destruction of federal property, assaulting a federal officer, unlawful use of a drone, and failing to obey lawful orders. You can find a list of the defendants and charges below.
The federal charges come at a time when President Donald Trump and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) are quarreling over the use of federal law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city that has been rocked by civil unrest.
On Aug. 25, Trump urged Wheeler and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) to accept federal law enforcement.
“We again request Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown), the Governor of Oregon, and Mayor @TedWheeler of Portland, to call up the National Guard like should have been done 3 months ago,” Trump tweeted. “They must stop calling these anarchists and agitators ‘peaceful protestors’. Come back into the real world! The Federal Government is ready to end this problem immediately upon your request.”
Brown replied, “Oregon isn’t interested in a role in your political theater, @realDonaldTrump. The @OregonGuard is focused on fighting wildfires, distributing PPE & helping with unemployment calls. I’d love to discuss what we actually need: financial resources, N-95 masks & testing supplies.”
Wheeler sent a letter to Trump on Friday, declining the president’s offer to sent federal officers to Portland to help quell the riots.
“Dear President Trump. Yet again, you said you offered to aid Portland by sending in federal law enforcement to our city,” Wheeler’s letter read. “On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks. We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery.”
“When you sent the Feds to Portland last month, you made the situation far worse,” Wheeler said. “Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city. In Portland, we are focused on coming together as a community to solve the serious challenges we face due to systemic racism, a global pandemic and an economic recession. Stay away, please.”
Trump responded, “If the incompetent Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, doesn’t get control of his city and stop the Anarchists, Agitators, Rioters and Looters, causing great danger to innocent people, we will go in and take care of matters the way they should have been taken care of 100 days ago!”
As of Aug. 27, Portland Police have made 217 arrests at protests in the month of August, nearly three times the 77 arrests they made in all of July, according to the Portland Police Bureau. “About half of those occurred in the last week, when police declared riots five out of seven nights,” The Oregonian reported on Thursday.
Friday marked the 93rd straight day of protests in Portland. A riot was declared by Portland Police after vandals set fire to the police union building.
Also on Friday night, Black Lives Matter protesters chained themselves together as a demonstration in Wheeler’s apartment building lobby.
The 74 defendants federally charged by the DOJ include:
- Edward Carubis, 24, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 1, 2020;
- Rowan Olsen, 19, is charged (photos available) with creating a hazard on federal property, disorderly conduct, and failing to obey a lawful order on July 2, 2020;
- Shant Singh Ahuja, 28, of Oceanside, California, is charged with destruction of federal property on July 4, 2020;
- Gretchen Blank, 29, of Seattle, Washington, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Andrew Faulkner, 24, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Christopher Fellini, 31, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Theodore Matthee-O’Brien, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Cody Porter, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Taimane Teo, 24, of Eugene, Oregon, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Benjamin Wood-Pavich, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
- Jacob Gaines, 23, a Texas resident, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on July 11, 2020;
- Lillith Grin, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 12, 2020;
- Benjamin Bolen, 36, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 13, 2020;
- Kevin Weier, 36, is charged with attempted arson on July 13, 2020;
- Wyatt Ash-Milby, 18, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Jerusalem Callahan, 24, is charged with damaging government property on July 21, 2020;
- Zachary Duffly, 45, is charged with creating a disturbance on July 21, 2020;
- Caleb Ehlers, 23, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Paul Furst, 22, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Jennifer Kristiansen, 38, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 21, 2020;
- Ella Miller, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Marie Sager, 27, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Giovanni Bondurant, 19, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020;
- Bailey Dreibelbis, 22, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
- Gabriel Huston, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020;
- Joseph Lagalo, 37, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 22, 2020;
- Taylor Lemons, 32, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020;
- Joseph Ybarra, 21, is charged with arson on July 22, 2020;
- David Hazan, 24, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020;
- Nicholas Kloiber, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020;
- Cameron Knutson, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020;
- Carly Ballard, 34, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 24, 2020;
- David Bouchard, 36, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 24, 2020;
- Dakota Eastman, 30, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
- Josslynn Kreutz, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
- Ezra Meyers, 18, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
- Mark Rolycanov, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
- Pablo Avvocato, 26, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Douglas Dean, 34, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Rebecca Mota Gonzales, 37, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Thomas Johnson, 33, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Richard Lindstedt, 33, is charged with violating national defense airspace on July 25, 2020;
- Nathan Onderdonk-Snow, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Stephen O’Donnell, 65, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Joshua Webb, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
- Jeffree Cary, 30, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- John Tyler Gabriel, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- Noelle Mandolfo, 30, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- Patrick Stafford, 35, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- Travis Williams, 27, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- Caleb Wills, 29, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
- Brodie Storey, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 27, 2020;
- Edward Schinzing, 32, is charged (photos available) with arson on July 28, 2020;
- James Hickerson, 54, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 28, 2020;
- Ian Wolf, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order and creating a hazard on federal property on July 28, 2020;
- Sabastian Dubar, 23, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
- Jordan Johnson, 32, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
- Evan Kriechbaum, 31, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
- Christine Margaux, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
- Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, 18, is charged (video available) with arson on July 30, 2020;
- Isaiah Maza, 18, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on July 31, 2020;
- Dakotah Horton, 24, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on August 17, 2020; and
- Dakota Means, 20, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on August 24, 2020.