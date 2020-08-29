https://www.theblaze.com/news/doj-federal-charges-portland-wheeler-trump

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that 74 people are facing federal charges for crimes committed during violent riots in Portland that have been happening since late May.

“For more than 90 consecutive nights, Portland has been home to large demonstrations and protests against police use of force and anti-Black racism,” the Department of Justice statement reads. “On many nights, after peaceful demonstrations end, various public and private buildings have been the target of vandalism and destruction. Local, state, and federal law enforcement working to protect these buildings and ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators have been subjected to threats and assaults from violent agitators while performing their duties.”

“Violent agitators have hijacked any semblance of First Amendment protected activity, engaging in violent criminal acts and destruction of public safety,” U.S. Attorney Willias said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners are expeditiously working with local and state law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute these individuals that are disrupting the rule of law in our communities and physically attacking our law enforcement officers and destroying property. Violent agitators not only delay real reform, but make our community less safe by keeping law enforcement from responding to other critical calls for service.”

Charges include arson, destruction of federal property, assaulting a federal officer, unlawful use of a drone, and failing to obey lawful orders. You can find a list of the defendants and charges below.

The federal charges come at a time when President Donald Trump and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) are quarreling over the use of federal law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city that has been rocked by civil unrest.

On Aug. 25, Trump urged Wheeler and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) to accept federal law enforcement.

“We again request Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown), the Governor of Oregon, and Mayor @TedWheeler of Portland, to call up the National Guard like should have been done 3 months ago,” Trump tweeted. “They must stop calling these anarchists and agitators ‘peaceful protestors’. Come back into the real world! The Federal Government is ready to end this problem immediately upon your request.”

Brown replied, “Oregon isn’t interested in a role in your political theater, @realDonaldTrump. The @OregonGuard is focused on fighting wildfires, distributing PPE & helping with unemployment calls. I’d love to discuss what we actually need: financial resources, N-95 masks & testing supplies.”

Wheeler sent a letter to Trump on Friday, declining the president’s offer to sent federal officers to Portland to help quell the riots.

“Dear President Trump. Yet again, you said you offered to aid Portland by sending in federal law enforcement to our city,” Wheeler’s letter read. “On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks. We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery.”

“When you sent the Feds to Portland last month, you made the situation far worse,” Wheeler said. “Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city. In Portland, we are focused on coming together as a community to solve the serious challenges we face due to systemic racism, a global pandemic and an economic recession. Stay away, please.”

Trump responded, “If the incompetent Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, doesn’t get control of his city and stop the Anarchists, Agitators, Rioters and Looters, causing great danger to innocent people, we will go in and take care of matters the way they should have been taken care of 100 days ago!”

As of Aug. 27, Portland Police have made 217 arrests at protests in the month of August, nearly three times the 77 arrests they made in all of July, according to the Portland Police Bureau. “About half of those occurred in the last week, when police declared riots five out of seven nights,” The Oregonian reported on Thursday.

Friday marked the 93rd straight day of protests in Portland. A riot was declared by Portland Police after vandals set fire to the police union building.

Also on Friday night, Black Lives Matter protesters chained themselves together as a demonstration in Wheeler’s apartment building lobby.

The 74 defendants federally charged by the DOJ include:

