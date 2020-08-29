https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alan-dershowitz-contempt-mike-pompeo-secretary-of-state/2020/08/29/id/984446

House Democrats launching contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is an abuse of power and the continued weaponization of partisan politics, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

“I think we’re seeing both parties – right now, of course, it’s the Democrats who control the House – using the subpoena power for partisan purposes,” Dershowitz told “Saturday Report,” adding House Democrats are “abusing their trust.”

“Republicans did it when they were in control, calling the attorney general, holding him in contempt. We should stop that on all sides. We have to stop, again, weaponizing, and using for partisan purposes, the important role of Congress in issuing subpoenas.

“The should only issue subpoenas in aid of legislation, not in an attempt to try to intimidate or try to expose or embarrass current office holders,” Dershowitz added. told host Carl Higbie.

Dershowitz rejected the partisan attempt to hold Secretary Pompeo in contempt, which he said will go “nowhere” in the courts and will remain a political battle and negotiation to get House Democrats to investigate Joe Biden’s Ukraine connections.

“I think they’re abusing their trust, and the courts are there to make sure that Congress doesn’t abuse its power, it’s legitimate power, in order to gain partisan advantage,” Dershowitz concluded. “That’s not the purpose of the subpoena power. That’s not the purpose of congressional investigations.”

