Etsy CEO Josh Silverman on Tuesday accused Amazon of “taking bold steps to wipe out its competitors” by backing a new California consumer protection bill.

Amazon on Friday broke away from its peers when it voiced conditional support for the bill, AB 3262, which seeks to hold “electronic retail marketplaces” to the same liability standards applied to brick-and-mortar retailers. The bill has garnered opposition from Etsy, EBay‘s public policy arm and a slew of industry groups who say existing law already protects consumers and that it will stifle small businesses that sell products online.

Silverman argues Amazon’s support of the bill is in bad faith, calling it an “abuse of power market play.”

“Amazon is taking bold steps to wipe out its competitors by promoting complex, hard-to-comply-with legislation that only they can afford to absorb,” Silverman wrote. “Amazon’s goal is to be the only place to buy stuff online, hobbling mom-and-pops that sell unique items in their own shops, or more frequently since COVID, through marketplaces like Etsy. Small businesses, struggling now more than ever, will ultimately bear the brunt of the overbearing burdens of AB 3262.”

An Amazon spokesperson pointed CNBC to the Friday blog post written by its public policy chief Brian Huseman. Huseman wrote that the company would support AB 3262 if it were to include “all online marketplaces regardless of their business models.”

“Injured consumers should be able to seek compensation regardless of how a particular online marketplace makes money,” Huseman wrote, pointing to how online marketplaces profit by charging sellers to list a product, by taking a cut of sales or via advertising on the marketplace.

On Monday, lawmakers amended the bill to include online marketplaces that profit off of advertising fees collected by merchants, seemingly in response to Amazon’s blog post.