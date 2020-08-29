https://tsarizm.com/news/middle-east/2020/08/28/whoa-american-soldiers-left-with-concussion-after-russian-vehicles-ram-in-syria/

The remaining U.S. troops in the Syrian theater seem to be irking the Kremlin. Shown below in Twitter clips is the recent ramming of an American armored vehicle carrying U.S. Special Forces by Russian armor. U.S. soldiers received ‘concussion-like’ injuries from the incident.

“On Tuesday, Russian forces breached our deconfliction arrangement in Syria and injured U.S. service members with their deliberately provocative and aggressive behavior,” Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement Aug. 27. “Our military deconflicts operations in time and space with Russian forces in Syria to protect the force and mitigate risk of unintended escalation.”

In the new episode of “The Hunger Games in #Syria” that set #Russia/n & #US troops on a collision course, military patrols of 🇷🇺 & 🇺🇸 face off reportedly near Al-Malikiyah & engage in mutual push-and-cut-off provocations, RUS even use choppers for bigger intimidation pic.twitter.com/PxVyXd7MgL — Maxim A. Suchkov (@m_suchkov) August 26, 2020

“We commend our personnel on the ground for deescalating this unfortunate encounter through professionalism and restraint, which are hallmarks of the U.S. military,” Hoffman said, reported Just The News.

“We have advised the Russians that their behavior was dangerous and unacceptable. We expect a return to routine and professional deconfliction in Syria and reserve the right to defend our forces vigorously whenever their safety is put at risk.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense cast blame on the Americans, claiming that Russian military officials had alerted the U.S.-led coalition that a military police convoy would travel the route near Dayrick, reported Just The News.

“Despite that, in violation of the existing agreements, the U.S. troops attempted to block the Russian patrol,” the ministry said in a statement. “In response to that, the Russian military police took the necessary measures to prevent an incident and to continue the fulfillment of their task.”

The Kremlin strategy seems to be to make it difficult for the small amount of American forces to operate per President Trump’s orders in the area, hoping for their eventual withdrawal.

