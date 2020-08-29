https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/nba-agrees-continue-playoffs-ads-games-promote-leftist-politics-civic-engagement/

The NBA and the NBA Players Asssociation agreed to continue playoff this weekend but only if ads during the games promote leftist politics and civic engagement.

So now you can get lectures on Black Lives Matter during breaks in the game.

Do any of these players know anything about economics?

