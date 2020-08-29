https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/nba-agrees-continue-playoffs-ads-games-promote-leftist-politics-civic-engagement/

The NBA and the NBA Players Asssociation agreed to continue playoff this weekend but only if ads during the games promote leftist politics and civic engagement.

So now you can get lectures on Black Lives Matter during breaks in the game.

Do any of these players know anything about economics?

The NBA and the NBPA agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday with the following commitments:

✅ The establishment of a social justice coalition

✅ The conversion of team arenas into voting locations

✅ Ads during games to promote civic engagementhttps://t.co/lwoYNQNg33 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 28, 2020

