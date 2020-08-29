https://www.dailywire.com/news/anti-police-protesters-rush-upscale-kenosha-neighborhood-out-of-your-house-and-into-the-streets

Leftist anti-police protesters stormed an “upscale” neighborhood in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late this week to cause as much disruption as possible.

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz posted a video on Twitter of the incident, saying, “So, now we’re in a wealthy white neighborhood and they want to make sure that nobody has any peace and nobody can sleep.”

Toward the end of the video, the crowd, which numbered well over 100, started chanting, “Out of your house and into the streets!”

The video appears to have been taken on either late Thursday night or during the early morning hours on Friday.

Kenosha protesters went to an upscale neighbor late at night to create disruption. pic.twitter.com/pXcu5Kipyx — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) August 28, 2020

