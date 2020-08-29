https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514266-biden-lead-over-trump-narrows-after-republican-national-convention-poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Trump: I want to see first woman president, but not Harris Trump decries DC protesters as ‘thugs’ MORE’s national polling lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Mary Trump reveals recordings of Trump’s sister swiping at Ivanka, Eric Leonard Cohen lawyer considers legal action after RNC uses song after Trump acceptance speech MORE has shrunk after this week’s Republican National Convention, according to a new Morning Consult survey released Saturday.

The Morning Consult poll, conducted Friday, showed Biden leading with 50 percent support among likely voters compared with 44 percent for Trump, with another 7 percent undecided. That’s a narrower margin than the 52-42 lead he had on Aug. 23 in the same poll, the day before the Republican Convention kicked off.

The narrowing stands in contrast with a similar poll conducted after last week’s Democratic National Convention, which showed Biden’s lead over Trump went statistically unchanged. Biden still holds a larger lead over Trump than Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Victor Davis Hanson: The cowards of ‘cancel culture’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump accepts GOP nomination: ‘Best is yet to come’ MORE did after the 2016 conventions.

The apparent convention polling bump comes at a crucial time for the president, who is trying to make up ground to Biden in national and swing state polls in the final sprint to Election Day. Other surveys have still shown Biden with strong leads, though his margins have been narrowing in recent weeks.

The four-day GOP confab was heavily focused on casting Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump: I want to see first woman president, but not Harris The Hill’s Campaign Report: Thousands gather on National Mall after Trump decries ‘agitators’ | GOP convention attendees in Charlotte test positive for COVID-19 | Faith leaders back Biden What if Kamala Harris becomes president? MORE (D-Calif.), his running mate, as stooges of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party who would exacerbate ongoing protests over racial inequities into violence in the suburbs. It also worked to interweave speeches from family members and supporters of color who cast Trump as an understanding man who is not the racist Democrats say he is.

The convention appeared to boost Trump’s standing with key constituencies, cutting Biden’s lead with suburban voters from 14 points to 8 points and expanding his lead among white voters from 2 points to 8 points. However, Biden’s lead among Black and Hispanic voters grew.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed 4,035 likely voters Friday and has a margin of error of 2 percent.

