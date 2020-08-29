https://www.dailywire.com/news/bill-maher-i-feel-very-nervous-about-trumps-chances-to-win-re-election

The Left is starting to realize that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden might not coast to victory in November as easily as they have told themselves he would.

On Friday, “Real Time” host Bill Maher became the latest left-leaning member of the media to voice his concerns that President Donald Trump might actually win re-election. Speaking with MSNBC host Joy Reid of “The ReidOut,” Maher expressed his concerns about how the Republican National Convention may have spoken to voters.

“I don’t know if this stuff works, but it might,” Maher said, as reported by Fox News. “I am feeling less confident about this — maybe it’s just their convention bump got to me, but I’m feeling less confident than I was a month ago.”

Reid agreed with Maher that the RNC was a “smoothly produced thing” and went on to deride the “four black guys” and the “women” who spoke at the convention as tokens that provided a “permission” slip for people who may have been uncomfortable supporting Trump again.

Maher said the RNC strategy was “effective” and noted Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s speech as resonating with African Americans.

“He was pushing back on Joe Biden for saying, you know, if you vote for Trump, you ain’t Black and I don’t think that is a good thing for Joe Biden to have said,” Maher said. “He [Cameron] said ‘I have my own mind.’”

“People do have their own minds. I’ve never been a fan of conformity. I’ve never been a fan of, ‘We all wear pink on Wednesday,’ we all have to do this, we all have to say this. … I don’t bend the knee and I get that people are pushing back at that kind of stuff,” Maher added.

Maher then said he feels “very nervous, the same way I did four years ago at this time.” Back then, polls showed Hillary Clinton with a wide lead over Trump. A recent CNN poll showed Trump just a few percentage points behind Biden. As The Daily Wire’s Eric Quintanar reported, polls in 15 “battleground states” show Trump and Biden as being neck-and-neck.

“Biden’s lead shrinks even more when analyzing the responses from places that the pollsters identified as battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin,” Quintanar wrote. “Across the 15 states expected to help swing the final outcome in the Electoral College, 49% of respondents told the pollsters they would vote for the Democratic ticket. Meanwhile, 48% of respondents said they would vote for Trump.”

Maher also told Reid that the RNC “looked optimistic,” adding that “optimism very often wins elections.”

Several days before her interview with Maher, Reid tweeted out an article accusing the black people who spoke at the RNC of being tokens.

“If you read one thing today, this would be a good choice. @ElieNYC writes about the outrage and pathos of the Black people the #RNCConvention trotted out to make white Americans feel good about white nationalism,” Reid tweeted.

