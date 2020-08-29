https://thehill.com/homenews/media/514250-bill-maher-to-joy-reid-very-nervous-about-bidens-chances-after-gop-convention

HBO’s Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherBill Maher revives QAnon gag: ‘I am Q’ Oliver Stone, Bill Maher tangle on reliability of US intelligence on Russia: ‘You think they’re lying?’ Maher says he’s concerned Biden is not ‘comfortably ahead’ MORE declared Friday night he’s “very nervous” about Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Trump: I want to see first woman president, but not Harris Trump decries DC protesters as ‘thugs’ MORE‘s chances against President Trump Donald John TrumpKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Mary Trump reveals recordings of Trump’s sister swiping at Ivanka, Eric Leonard Cohen lawyer considers legal action after RNC uses song after Trump acceptance speech MORE with the election less than nine weeks away.

The “Real Time” host told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on the network’s new prime-time program that he felt the same concern in 2016.

“I don’t know if this stuff works, but it might,” Maher said on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” regarding the production of the Republican National Convention, which wrapped up on Thursday night. Reid had noted that the convention was “smoothly produced.”

“I am feeling less confident about this. Maybe it’s just their convention bump got to me, but I’m feeling less confident than I was a month ago,” Maher said.

“I feel very nervous, the same way I did four years ago at this time,” he added later.

President Trump responded to a tweet from the program’s official Twitter feed quoting Maher’s nervousness about the election.

“Leading in Michigan, leading in Minnesota, leading all over. Sorry!” Trump wrote to his more than 85 million followers.

Leading in Michigan, leading in Minnesota, leading all over. Sorry! https://t.co/VPgviJjKfk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

Recent polls have shown a tightening race between Biden and Trump in key battleground states, with the former vice president leading Trump by just 3 points in the RealClearPolitics index of major polls.

The president is slated to visit Louisiana on Saturday after Hurricane Laura killed 14 people and caused widespread damage this past week.

Trump returned to the campaign trail with a rally in New Hampshire on Friday. The Biden campaign announced that the former vice president will resume campaign travel after Labor Day.

