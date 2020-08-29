https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bill-maher-real-time-hbo-democrat/2020/08/29/id/984471

“Real Time” host Bill Maher says he is “very nervous” about Joe Biden’s chances against President Donald Trump on Election Day.

In comments on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” on Friday night, Maher said he had similar worries about Hillary Clinton’s chances against Trump in 2016.

“I don’t know if this stuff works, but it might,” Maher said about host Joy Reid’s description of the “smoothly produced” Republican National Convention, The Hill reported.

“I am feeling less confident about this,” Maher said. “Maybe it’s just their convention bump got to me, but I’m feeling less confident than I was a month ago.

“I feel very nervous, the same way I did four years ago at this time,” he added, a clip of which was posted by MSNBC.

Trump mocked the HBO host’s worries.

Trump tweeted:

“Leading in Michigan, leading in Minnesota, leading all over. Sorry!”

Polls have shown a tightening race between Biden and Trump in key battleground states, with the spread between the former vice president and Trump just 2.7 points in a RealClear Politics averaging.

Trump hit the campaign trail Friday with a rally in New Hampshire. The Biden campaign announced he would begin campaign travel after Labor Day.

