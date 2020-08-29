https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-lives-matter-mob-harasses-diners-outside-dc-restaurants-blares-bullhorns-faces/

Black Lives Matter protesters screamed at diners again on Saturday night in Washington DC.

The BLM used bullhorns to scream at diners about their racism.

Via RawsMedia

The BLM mob was marching screaming, “No cops, no KKK, no Fascist USA!”

The protest mob surrounded police and taunted them.

And then the BLM mob started screaming at police who were called in to clear out the mob.

