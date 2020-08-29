https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-lives-matter-mob-harasses-diners-outside-dc-restaurants-blares-bullhorns-faces/
Black Lives Matter protesters screamed at diners again on Saturday night in Washington DC.
The BLM used bullhorns to scream at diners about their racism.
Via RawsMedia
Protesters are arguing with diners and mpd cops have showed up #dcprotest #dcprotests #blmprotest #ACAB #blm #Blacklivesmatter #JacobBlake #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/sEc7XtLl0q
— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) August 30, 2020
The BLM mob was marching screaming, “No cops, no KKK, no Fascist USA!”
No cops no kkk no fascist no USA #dcprotest #dcprotests #blmprotest #ACAB #blm #Blacklivesmatter #JacobBlake #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/exeWQrTc2U
— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) August 30, 2020
The protest mob surrounded police and taunted them.
I smell bacon as protesters surround mpd cop car #dcprotest #dcprotests #blmprotest #ACAB #blm #Blacklivesmatter #JacobBlake #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/Y5rHCKYuJ0
— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) August 30, 2020
And then the BLM mob started screaming at police who were called in to clear out the mob.
