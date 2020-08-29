https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/blm-organizer-hit-2500-bill-pay-police-overtime-nj-protest/

(BIZPAC REVIEW) A New Jersey teenager has been hit with a large bill for police overtime costs after her “lack of notification” to the city about her Black Lives Matter protest.

The 18-year-old reportedly did not give proper advance notice to city officials in Englewood Cliffs about the planned protest at the end of July and caused extra work for police who had to provide security for the event, according to NJ.com. Four days after the demonstration, Emily Gil received a bill for nearly $2,500 to cover the costs police apparently incurred.

