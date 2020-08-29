https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/blm-swarms-portland-mayors-condo-stage-sit-hours-praised-peaceful-protests/

(BIZPAC REVIEW) In a fit of delicious irony, an angry mob of Black Lives Matter protesters swarmed the condominium building where Portland’s Democrat mayor Ted Wheeler lives. They demanded Wheeler’s immediate resignation and the complete abolition of the Portland police department.

The protests occurred just hours after Wheeler praised the mob for their “peaceful protests” and derisively refused President Trump’s offer to send federal troops to stem the rioting, looting, and vandalism that have ravaged Portland for the past 94 days.

Outside Wheeler’s building, angry demonstrators held “Black Lives Matter!” “Defund the Police!” and “Send Ted Wheeler to the Hague!” signs and flags.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

