Bobby Kennedy Jr. joined members of the global community today in Berlin in an effort to raise awareness about the dangers our children face due to the vaccine lobby.

Bobby Kennedy is the son of the former US Attorney General and the nephew of the US President who famously said, “I am a Berliner.” Bobby was in Berlin today to join forces with citizens around the globe who are concerned about our children’s health as a result of damaging vaccines.

The group Children’s Health Defense got together in Berlin with the younger Kennedy in an effort to bring attention to corrupt individuals and institutions in the globalmedical community pushing dangerous medicines on our children.

In #Berlin launching @ChildrensHD Europe. Tomorrow, I will speak to largest crowd in #German history. We are expecting 1 million+ people protesting Bill Gates’ bio security agenda, rise of authoritarian surveillance state + Pharma sponsored coup d’etat against liberal democracy. pic.twitter.com/5ZL3vXBG13 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 28, 2020

The Children’s Health Defense website shares various posts similar to the ones we published here at TGP over the past few months.

One post they tweeted discusses Dr. Fauci’s relationship with Bill Gates and how they are pushing for a coronavirus vaccine to be inserted into 7 billion people on the planet. This post also addresses Dr. Fauci’s and the WHO’s efforts to prevent the use of HCQ and efforts to shut down those doctors who want to tell the truth about HCQ’s use:

A must-read article: “These tech giants are financially intertwined with Big Pharma; they have captured the media narrative, deliberately preventing the public from gaining access to the truth.”https://t.co/gKJv0rAU0v — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) August 23, 2020

The Children Health Defense team also warns about governments like in Australia who are pushing for this vaccine even though they have had a very minimal COVID-19 impact on their lives and economy down under:

The loss of civil liberties we’re seeing is truly astonishing. Australia is considering measures such as banning restaurants, international travel, public transport & withholding gov’t programs through “No Jab No Pay” in order to coerce vaccine resisters.https://t.co/JD8Mkszx8C — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) August 23, 2020

Despite COVID winding down, elites want to push a vaccine on the people:

I calculated the past 30-day Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for COVID-19 in Europe* CFR = 0.76% (IFR is much lower) There are currently <2 daily deaths per TEN MILLION persons from COVID-19……This is lower than Europe’s suicide rate. *Spain, Italy, France, UK, Switzerland, Sweden pic.twitter.com/1wQETf6zKU — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) August 27, 2020

Today Kennedy spoke in Berlin about why he was there:

My very narrow purpose in starting the Childrens Health Defense was to address this problem [that vaccines are not adequately tested and put in use without any liability on the part of the maker] to get vaccines properly safety tested. Because if they are not safety tested, nobody can tell you with any medical authority that that vaccine isn’t injuring people and is safe”

Thousands came out and tuned in to see Bobby Kennedy Jr. at the event today.

[embedded content]