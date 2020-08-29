https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-attorney-kyle-rittenhouse-releases-written-response-kyle-defended-relentless-vicious-potentially-deadly-mob-attack/

Attorney Pierce Bainbridge released a statement today on the charges against his 17-year-old client Kyle Bainbridge who was charged with murder this week in connection to the Kenosha, Wisconsin shootings on Tuesday night.

Bainbridge says Kyle Rittenhouse was wrongfully charged with murder after acting in self-defense in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Bainbridge goes on to say the 17-year-old community lifeguard was protecting life and community because his state and local government failed.

TRENDING: Kyle Rittenhouse Was Working as a Lifeguard in Kenosha the Day of the Shooting, Went to Clean Vandalism at School After Work

Kyle Rittenhouse was “viciously attacked by the mob and fearing for his life exercised his God-given and Constitutional right to self defense.

page 1



page 2



page 3



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

