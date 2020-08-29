https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-exclusive-kenosha-shooting-victim-jo-jo-rosenbaum-involved-least-one-altercation-shot-dead-tuesday-night/

Kyle Rittenhouse is being charged for the murder of Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum has a criminal record and he reportedly was chasing Rittenhouse and he reached for Rittenhouse’s gun shortly before he was shot.

Rosenbaum was shot in the head and he died.

There are several reports that Rittenhouse was shot at before shooting Rosenbaum.

Now it appears that Rosenbaum was involved in other altercations the same night.

Chelsea Dominguez, who claims she was a friend of “Jo Jo Rosenbaum” wrote in a GoFundeMe page that Jo Jo was hyped up and he was in an altercation earlier.

Chelsea says she tried to calm him down before he was shot by Rittenhouse.

Chelsea Dominguez told WUWM that she attended the protests every night with her boyfriend.

On the Go Fund shows he was a real go getter:

