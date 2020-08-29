https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-exclusive-kenosha-shooting-victim-jo-jo-rosenbaum-involved-least-one-altercation-shot-dead-tuesday-night/

Kyle Rittenhouse is being charged for the murder of Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Rosenbaum.

Kyle is charged with Reckless Homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, max penalty 65 years. According to @RichieMcGinniss, Kyle was running from Rosenbaum, who was chasing him & threw an object at him. The moment he was shot, Rosenbaum was attempting to grab Kyle’s weapon. pic.twitter.com/BXtQTNnDDs — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 28, 2020

Rosenbaum has a criminal record and he reportedly was chasing Rittenhouse and he reached for Rittenhouse’s gun shortly before he was shot.

Rosenbaum was shot in the head and he died.

There are several reports that Rittenhouse was shot at before shooting Rosenbaum.

WATCH: A video sync of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, WI with multiple camera angles and object highlights. pic.twitter.com/61XMCdHcmK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

Now it appears that Rosenbaum was involved in other altercations the same night.

Chelsea Dominguez, who claims she was a friend of “Jo Jo Rosenbaum” wrote in a GoFundeMe page that Jo Jo was hyped up and he was in an altercation earlier.

Chelsea says she tried to calm him down before he was shot by Rittenhouse.

Chelsea Dominguez told WUWM that she attended the protests every night with her boyfriend.

On the Go Fund

