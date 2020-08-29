https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/29/but-russia-odni-will-provide-congress-written-briefings-on-election-security-but-dont-expect-them-in-person/

We’re seeing reports Saturday afternoon that word is the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is putting the House and Senate Intelligence Committees on notice not to expect in-person briefings on election security, although the committees will still be receiving written updates, which committee members (looking at you, Rep. Adam Schiff) can then still leak to the press as they see fit. What it will do away with, hopefully, is grandstanding for C-SPAN by asking loaded questions of the ODNI and then running to CNN to narrate the highlight reel (looking at you, Rep. Adam Schiff).

BREAKING: A sr administration official tells CNN that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has informed the House/Senate Select Committees on Intelligence that ODNI will no longer be briefing them on election security issues in person — instead: written updates. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 29, 2020

4/ An official with ODNI tells CNN this is being done for “clarity and to protect sensitive intelligence from unauthorized disclosures… We are concerned with unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information following recent briefings.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 29, 2020

We, too, are concerned with unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information. Good to have it all in writing, though.

Gosh, that sure will make it difficult for Democrats to lie about what they were told or not told. Good. https://t.co/GVz4mOwePs — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 29, 2020

Smart – they want the lawmakers to stop weaponizing the information they are given – selectively leaking what suits them. This way it’s written out and they can’t pretend they were told something else that wasn’t. ODNI can say take a look at the briefing we sent you? LOL https://t.co/TAWWEN5So2 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 29, 2020

Spot on — mike ruger (@RugerBncurtis) August 29, 2020

I agree. This is a brilliant move👍 — DigitalEphermia (@DigitalEphermia) August 29, 2020

No mask required with the written word. — RB (@rbnearthesea) August 29, 2020

Awww! This is the consequence when Democrats (Adam schiff) selectively leak and lie about what they are told. Democrats can put their questions in writing, and get answers in writing. They’re mad because they can’t lie anymore. — Hiden Biden (@SeeSumting) August 29, 2020

Very good idea….any method that stops the corrupt persons wanting to alter the facts and spin in will be more difficult…trust no one. Too many fabulists in our government — Penny Farrington (@pennyfarringto1) August 29, 2020

And ODNI can make little changes to each and catch leakers. — Secret Agent 86 (@SecretAgent_86) August 29, 2020

“Canary trap”. And the media is too stupid to realise this. — Pam (@Telecombarbie) August 29, 2020

It’s actually quite brilliant. Each one gets the same written briefing, except they are worded slightly different. When it gets leaked, they’ll know instantly who the leaker was. — Ken Robinson (@KenRobi97670075) August 29, 2020

Read the unhinged responses to Tapper’s tweet — hilarious. — AnnaV (@perchance99) August 29, 2020

But it makes Trump one step closer to being a dictator, I’ve been informed. — Ask Amy™️ (@askamys) August 29, 2020

Hey, looked who just popped in as we were writing this post: Rep. Adam Schiff.

The ODNI has cancelled all further briefings on foreign election interference.



The Administration clearly does not want Congress or the country informed of what Russia is doing. The last DNI was fired for doing so, and the IC has now been fully brought to heel. Our statement: pic.twitter.com/yOeLcb8xht — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 29, 2020

Russia!

