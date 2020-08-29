https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/chicago-teachers-union-cheers-public-guillotine-outside-jeff-bezoss-home/

These radical Marxists are teaching children in Chicago.

California marxists with The Alternative International Movement built a guillotine outside of Jeff Bezos’s home.

The group posted the video on their Facebook page saying, “This guillotine is a – for the moment – nice warning to those bosses who gorge themselves on our backs and despise us.”

The Chicago Teachers Union cheered this threat.

They too are complete Marxists.

